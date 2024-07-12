80% Indian employees seek better compensation and benefits, finds study

A study conducted by talent marketplace ANSR found that majority (80%) of India’s tech talent seeks improvements in their compensation and benefits packages.

According to the 2024 Compensation and Benefits Survey, other than good salaries, employees are also considering personalised benefits, a focus on well-being, and clear career development opportunities drive employee retention. Flexibility and well-being remain paramount, with hybrid work options and mental health support distinguishing the best employers.

The study has been conducted across India and has surveyed more than 6,000 employees.

Key highlights:

61% respondents emphasised the importance of customisable health benefits programmes. A staggering 77% of tech employees value hybrid work arrangements, urging companies to optimise packages for hybrid work.

Over 60% employees feel unfairly compensated, citing substantial pay disparities that underscore an urgent need for action. The report reveals that 65% respondents perceive a significant gender-based pay gap, with 56% noting disparities of at least 25% across different roles.

Tech professionals highlight the critical importance of Learning and Development (L&D) programs. Over 90% of respondents view career pathing and L&D initiatives as indispensable factors when assessing potential employers. Moreover, 81% employees express a preference for mentorship programs and stretch roles, indicating a strong interest in career advancement and leadership opportunities.

Commenting on the findings, ANSR’s co-founder and CEO, Vikram Ahuja said, “In today’s dynamic talent market, flexibility has become a cornerstone of employee satisfaction and organisational success. It’s about crafting a holistic employee experience--one that cultivates purpose, growth, and well-being--not just ticking boxes. Our report sheds light on this crucial shift, emphasising the need for tailored benefits programs to attract and retain the top talent who demand more than a cookie-cutter approach.”