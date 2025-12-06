87% airline passengers demand class action against IndiGo over refund, service lapses: Survey 

A sweeping 87% of Indian airline passengers surveyed want the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to initiate a class action against IndiGo for alleged service deficiencies under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, according to a new survey conducted by LocalCircles.

The survey, which gathered over 32,000 responses from across 303 districts, highlights mounting frustration among fliers over IndiGo’s handling of cancellations, refund discrepancies, shifting itineraries without consent, and delayed compensation.

Concerns escalated after IndiGo’s December 2025 announcement of a “full waiver” on cancellation and rescheduling fees for flights between December 5-15. While the airline promised automatic full refunds, many passengers reported receiving partial refunds with unexplained deductions. Screenshots shared on social media showed deductions of up to ₹8,700, prompting public outcry over the airline's claims of “100% refunds.”

Travelers also flagged issues such as malfunctioning refund interfaces, prolonged delays, and limited support from customer care. Many expressed dismay that IndiGo's policies appeared to contradict its public assurances.

“Given the magnitude of the issue and its impact on consumers, the CCPA must step in,” the report urges, calling the situation “self-created” by IndiGo. The survey also questioned the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) role in enforcing compliance, suggesting regular audits could have mitigated the disruptions.

In the survey, 87% of respondents supported the idea of a class action; 3% opposed it, and 10% remained undecided. Several participants cited missed life events and mental distress as reasons for stronger regulatory intervention.

LocalCircles noted that the action would set a precedent and help ensure that airlines do not take Indian consumers for granted going forward.