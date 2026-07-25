'The Odyssey' Day 8 Collection: Nolan's blockbuster earns ₹116.49 crore in India, global total crosses $585 million

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its strong run at the Indian box office, maintaining momentum into its second weekend. According to Sacnilk, the Hollywood epic collected ₹0.49 crore on its ninth day, bringing its total India net collection to ₹97.64 crore. The film's India gross collection now stands at ₹116.49 crore, with final Day 9 figures expected to increase as more shows report through the day.

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The film had a stellar opening week, earning ₹90.30 crore net in India. It opened with ₹17.40 crore on its first Friday, followed by ₹22 crore on Saturday and ₹21.90 crore on Sunday. While collections dipped during the weekdays, the film remained steady with ₹8 crore on Monday, ₹8.35 crore on Tuesday, ₹6.50 crore on Wednesday, and ₹6.15 crore on Thursday. It then witnessed a slight recovery on Day 8 (second Friday) with ₹6.85 crore, setting the stage for another healthy weekend.

As of Saturday morning, The Odyssey was running across 506 shows nationwide with an overall occupancy of 43.3%. The English version continued to dominate the film's business, contributing ₹0.48 crore with a robust 62% occupancy across 328 shows. The Hindi version added ₹0.01 crore from 173 shows, while the Telugu version contributed a negligible amount from five shows.

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Globally, The Odyssey continues to rewrite box office records. Christopher Nolan's epic has grossed over $585 million worldwide as of Day 9, including a strong domestic haul from North America and robust international collections. The film has already surpassed the lifetime global earnings of several recent Hollywood releases and is on track to enter the $600 million club over the weekend.

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Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is a mythological action-fantasy adaptation of Homer's classic epic. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and several other Hollywood stars.