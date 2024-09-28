'A country known for terrorism, narcotics...': India slams Pak PM's Kashmir remarks, calls it 'hypocrisy at its worst'

India hit back strongly at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, with diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan calling out Sharif's comments as “hypocrisy at its worst.”

Exercising India’s Right of Reply at the United Nations General Assembly, Mangalanandan didn’t mince words, exposing Pakistan’s history of cross-border terrorism and internal chaos. "A country run by its military, known for terrorism, narcotics trade, and transnational crime, dares to attack the world's largest democracy," she said. "For Pakistan to speak about violence is pure hypocrisy. It has long weaponized terrorism against its neighbors, attacking our parliament, Mumbai, and innocent civilians."

She didn’t stop there. Mangalanandan tore into Pakistan’s interference in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Pakistan covets our land and uses terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inseparable part of India." She issued a stern warning, making it clear that continued support for terrorism would come with consequences.

Taking direct aim at Pakistan’s abysmal human rights record, she said, "It’s absurd that a country guilty of genocide in 1971 and persecution of minorities has the nerve to speak on intolerance and phobias. The world knows Pakistan sheltered Osama bin Laden and has ties to countless terrorist attacks globally."

India outright rejected Sharif’s comments, labeling them “unacceptable,” and warned that repeating these falsehoods wouldn’t change the facts. "Our position is clear and needs no reiteration," Mangalanandan said.

Sharif, during his address, had called for India to reverse the abrogation of Article 370 and pushed for dialogue on Kashmir, comparing it to Palestine in an effort to frame it as a self-determination struggle. But India remains firm—Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the nation, and Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the issue have consistently failed to gain global support.