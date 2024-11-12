'A guy India can work with': Meet Donald Trump's next NSA, and his warning for Pakistan

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to appoint Congressman Mike Waltz as his National Security Advisor, a move that has generated significant interest in India. Waltz, 50, has been a prominent advocate for strong US-India ties, serving as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus for India and Indian Americans for years. Known for his tough stance on terrorism and unwavering views on Pakistan, Waltz’s appointment has fueled optimism among Indian policymakers.

"The next NSA of the US is a real badass. Crystal clear about security challenges, he was one of the few people who understood what was at stake in Afghanistan and what Pakistan is all about,” said Sushant Sareen, a foreign policy expert and senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). “A guy India can work with really well on China and other issues,” Sareen added, highlighting Waltz’s potential to enhance US-India cooperation.

The next NSA of US is a real badass. Crystal clear about security challenges, he was one of the few people who understood what was at stake in Afghanistan and what Pakistan is all about. A guy India can work with really well on China and other issues. But there will be quid pro… https://t.co/3xJshRw0Xt — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) November 12, 2024

Waltz's strong words against Pakistan have resonated with many in India. In an interview, he once remarked, “Terrorism cannot be a tool of foreign policy. And whether that's through Lashkar-e-Taiba or other types of terrorism groups, it's just unacceptable. And the Pakistani government and the Pakistani military and intelligence services have to move past that." This stance reflects a long-held concern in India over cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Waltz’s commitment to addressing extremism has been evident in his past actions. In August 2023, he condemned attacks on the Indian consulate in the US by Khalistani extremists. "It's unacceptable. There’s no place for it." His remarks underscored his understanding of the complex security challenges India faces.

Who is Mike Waltz?

Waltz is a combat-decorated Green Beret and was the first Green Beret to serve in Congress. He has 27 years of service in the U.S. Army and National Guard, with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa. For his service, he received four Bronze Stars, including two for Valor.

Before his congressional career, Waltz worked as a defense policy director for Secretaries of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates. He also served as an advisor to the Bush administration on policy matters that he later executed in the military. He has also written a book titled Warrior Diplomat: A Green Beret’s Battles from Washington to Afghanistan, which details his experiences both on the battlefield and in policy circles.

Waltz has also served on the House China Task Force with 15 Republican lawmakers representing 14 committees of jurisdiction to coordinate policy on China. He also sponsored legislation to reduce American reliance on Chinese critical minerals and pioneered legislation to secure American universities and academies from Chinese espionage.

He has called for Europe to do more to support Ukraine and for the US to be more stringent with its support, aligning with a key foreign policy goal of the president-elect. He has also been a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to The Hill.

