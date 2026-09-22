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Why India’s young affluent buyers are shifting from apartments to land, luxury and lifestyle assets

Why India’s young affluent buyers are shifting from apartments to land, luxury and lifestyle assets

India’s younger affluent buyers are increasingly viewing real estate as more than a home purchase, using property to diversify wealth while seeking greater privacy, open space and lifestyle flexibility. However, affordability and a mismatch between available housing supply and what young buyers can afford could limit this emerging demand.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 12:35 AM IST
Why India’s young affluent buyers are shifting from apartments to land, luxury and lifestyle assetsStrong interest in homeownership among younger Indians does not automatically translate into purchases, particularly when affordable inventory is limited.

India’s younger affluent buyers are reshaping the housing market as startup founders, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and first-generation wealth creators accumulate wealth earlier and approach property differently from previous generations. While affluent buyers are increasingly exploring land and low-density living, affordability remains a major constraint for first-time homebuyers, particularly in expensive markets such as Mumbai.

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Land emerges as a wealth diversification option

Sonali Rajput, Group CEO & Executive Director, Samira Habitats (India) Ltd, said younger affluent buyers increasingly view real estate as more than simply a home purchase.

“Many already have exposure to financial assets and are looking at real estate not simply as a home purchase, but as a way to diversify wealth while improving quality of life,” Rajput said.

This shift is bringing land into greater focus. Unlike a ready residential unit, land provides buyers the flexibility to determine its eventual use, ranging from an investment or second home to a larger family residence or legacy asset.

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Rajput said the definition of luxury is also evolving among younger buyers. Instead of merely seeking bigger apartments, buyers are increasingly prioritising “privacy, open space, nature, lower density and the freedom to create something personal”.

Affordable housing supply remains a challenge

However, strong interest in homeownership among younger Indians does not automatically translate into purchases, particularly when affordable inventory is limited.

Devanshu Bansal, Director, UK Realty, pointed to Knight Frank’s H1 2026 data, which showed unsold inventory in the sub-₹50 lakh segment declined 7% year-on-year. In contrast, unsold inventory in the ₹2 crore-₹5 crore segment increased 43%.

“The homes young buyers can absorb are clearing. The homes the industry is adding are not,” Bansal said.

The affordability challenge is particularly pronounced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to Bansal, citing Knight Frank data, MMR remains one of only two Indian markets where the EMI-to-income ratio is above the consultancy’s 50% affordability threshold.

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“A 28-year-old first-time buyer in Mumbai is not short of intent. They are short of product priced against a single income,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai breaks into the world's Top 15 data centre markets: Can it enter the Top 10?

Turning buyer sentiment into sales

Bansal cautioned developers against interpreting positive sentiment among younger buyers as guaranteed demand. Converting interest into transactions will require housing products designed around their financial realities.

That could mean smaller but efficiently planned carpet areas, realistic launch prices and dependable delivery schedules that allow young households to plan their finances over the long term.

“Build for that buyer and the sentiment becomes sales. Ignore them and it stays a survey,” Bansal said.

DO READ: Security deposit on rental homes: What landlords can — and cannot — deduct from your rent deposit

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 12:35 AM IST
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