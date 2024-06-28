'A postgraduate who gets a job cannot even write...': Supreme Court criticises Bihar Teachers for requesting to 'skip test'

The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised the panchayat teachers from Bihar government schools after they asked the top court to exempt them from taking a competency test by the state government in 2023 to continue pursuing their profession.

Upholding the state law, Justice BV Nagarathna said in the petition filed by the non-profit Parivartankari Prarambhik Sikshak Sangh, "Is this the level of education in the country? A postgraduate who gets a job and cannot even write an application for leave? When a state like Bihar tries to improve this system and conducts a qualifying examination for this, it is opposed."

The Supreme Court stated that teachers contribute to building the nation, and emphasized that "those unable to pass these competency tests should resign." Justice Nagarathna upheld the Patna High Court's decision and dismissed the petitions against the state law.

In 2023, the state Education Department used powers under Article 309 of the Constitution to create rules for teachers employed by panchayats and local bodies. These rules made them equivalent to school teachers recruited under the Bihar State School Teachers (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action, and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023.

The state also introduced a rule for a qualifying exam, a computer-based test conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.

Around four lakh panchayat teachers were involved in the case. The high court ruled that contract teachers must pass the eligibility test to continue working. The teachers filed a petition against this high court decision.