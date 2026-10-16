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White shirt, earbuds, phone charger: A sneak peak into Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's travel bag

White shirt, earbuds, phone charger: A sneak peak into Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's travel bag

A self-confessed travel enthusiast, the industrialist said he loves exploring new places because every destination has something new to teach.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 12:02 PM IST
White shirt, earbuds, phone charger: A sneak peak into Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's travel bagWhile his travel kit offers a glimpse into the practical side of his journeys, Agarwal also shared a life lesson with his followers.

What does a billionaire pack when he heads out on his next trip? For Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, the answer includes a classic white shirt, a hat, swimming goggles and one everyday essential that most travellers would relate to: a phone charger.

Agarwal recently offered a sneak peek into his travel kit in a LinkedIn post, sharing a photograph of his travel bag and revealing the items that accompany him on his journeys. A self-confessed travel enthusiast, the industrialist said he loves exploring new places because every destination has something new to teach.

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Before embarking on his next trip, Agarwal decided to give his followers a glimpse of what makes it into his bag every time he travels.

What's in Anil Agarwal's travel kit?

From wardrobe staples to gadgets, here are the essentials the Vedanta chairman says he carries on his trips:

  • A classic white shirt: A versatile pick that works for every occasion.
  • A scarf: To drape over his head when visiting temples.
  • A hat: To protect himself from the sun and, sometimes, the cold.
  • A spare pair of glasses: A backup in case his regular glasses break or get lost.
  • Swimming goggles: Another item that makes it into his travel bag.
  • Earbuds: His companions for listening to songs and watching videos on the go.
  • A phone charger: The must-have gadget accessory that Agarwal describes as the most important thing in today's world.

Anil Agarwal's travel mantra goes beyond packing light

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While his travel kit offers a glimpse into the practical side of his journeys, Agarwal also shared a life lesson with his followers.

Drawing a parallel between travelling and life, he said that keeping things light makes the journey easier.

"By the way, I believe that whether it is a journey to a place or a journey of life, the lighter we keep ourselves, the easier it becomes," he wrote.

So, while Agarwal's travel bag has room for everything from a spare pair of glasses to swimming goggles, his larger message is simple: pack what you need, leave behind the unnecessary baggage, and make the journey easier.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 11:57 AM IST
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