White shirt, earbuds, phone charger: A sneak peak into Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's travel bag

Before embarking on his next trip, Agarwal decided to give his followers a glimpse of what makes it into his bag every time he travels.

What's in Anil Agarwal's travel kit?

From wardrobe staples to gadgets, here are the essentials the Vedanta chairman says he carries on his trips:

A classic white shirt: A versatile pick that works for every occasion.

A versatile pick that works for every occasion. A scarf: To drape over his head when visiting temples.

To drape over his head when visiting temples. A hat: To protect himself from the sun and, sometimes, the cold.

To protect himself from the sun and, sometimes, the cold. A spare pair of glasses: A backup in case his regular glasses break or get lost.

A backup in case his regular glasses break or get lost. Swimming goggles: Another item that makes it into his travel bag.

Another item that makes it into his travel bag. Earbuds: His companions for listening to songs and watching videos on the go.

His companions for listening to songs and watching videos on the go. A phone charger: The must-have gadget accessory that Agarwal describes as the most important thing in today's world.

Anil Agarwal's travel mantra goes beyond packing light

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While his travel kit offers a glimpse into the practical side of his journeys, Agarwal also shared a life lesson with his followers.

Drawing a parallel between travelling and life, he said that keeping things light makes the journey easier.

"By the way, I believe that whether it is a journey to a place or a journey of life, the lighter we keep ourselves, the easier it becomes," he wrote.

So, while Agarwal's travel bag has room for everything from a spare pair of glasses to swimming goggles, his larger message is simple: pack what you need, leave behind the unnecessary baggage, and make the journey easier.