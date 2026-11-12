HCLTech among world's top 50 companies for women in Forbes 2026 ranking; only Indian firm on list

HCLTech's focus on women's career growth

Commenting on the recognition, Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer at HCLTech, said the company continues to invest in professional development and inclusive workplace practices.

“This recognition for the second year in a row reflects HCLTech’s commitment to career advancement for women and building a workplace anchored in our core value of inclusion, which is focused on creating an environment where everyone can succeed and do their best work," Sundararajan said.

He added that HCLTech is combining an AI-driven talent strategy with investments in learning, career development and mentorship to create more equitable growth opportunities.

The company has introduced several initiatives designed to support women employees throughout their professional journeys.

These include its Allyship initiative, Women Connect Network Employee Resource Group and Women Career Development Programs.

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Women account for 50% of HCLTech's board

Women currently represent 50% of HCLTech's board, reflecting gender representation at the company's highest governance level.

HCLTech also operates a Second Career Return Program, aimed at helping women from diverse professional backgrounds re-enter the workforce after career breaks.

According to the company, these initiatives contributed to a 99.88% return-to-work rate among women employees who took parental leave during FY26.

The figure indicates that nearly all women employees covered by the company's parental-leave return metric resumed work during the financial year.

How Forbes evaluated companies

The Forbes ranking covers more than 400 companies worldwide and is based on a survey involving approximately 140,000 women professionals.

Companies were assessed across three principal parameters: employer brand, public opinion and leadership.

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The recognition comes as global organisations face increasing scrutiny over gender representation, workplace equality and opportunities for women to advance into leadership positions.

For HCLTech, the ranking highlights its efforts to strengthen women's participation across different organisational levels.