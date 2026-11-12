Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
HCLTech among world's top 50 companies for women in Forbes 2026 ranking; only Indian firm on list

HCLTech among world's top 50 companies for women in Forbes 2026 ranking; only Indian firm on list

HCLTech has secured a place among the world's top 50 companies for women in Forbes' 2026 ranking, emerging as the only India-headquartered organisation in the top tier. The recognition highlights the IT major's initiatives in gender diversity, career development and workplace inclusion.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 9:46 PM IST
HCLTech among world's top 50 companies for women in Forbes 2026 ranking; only Indian firm on listThis is the second consecutive year that HCLTech has been featured in Forbes’ list of World’s Top Companies for Women.

Indian IT services major HCLTech has been featured among the top 50 companies in Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women 2026 ranking, becoming the only India-headquartered company to secure a position in the top 50.

The recognition marks the second consecutive year that the Noida-headquartered technology company has featured in the global ranking, which evaluates organisations on their workplace environment and opportunities for women professionals.

Advertisement

HCLTech's focus on women's career growth

Commenting on the recognition, Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer at HCLTech, said the company continues to invest in professional development and inclusive workplace practices.

“This recognition for the second year in a row reflects HCLTech’s commitment to career advancement for women and building a workplace anchored in our core value of inclusion, which is focused on creating an environment where everyone can succeed and do their best work," Sundararajan said.

He added that HCLTech is combining an AI-driven talent strategy with investments in learning, career development and mentorship to create more equitable growth opportunities.

The company has introduced several initiatives designed to support women employees throughout their professional journeys.

These include its Allyship initiative, Women Connect Network Employee Resource Group and Women Career Development Programs.

Advertisement

Women account for 50% of HCLTech's board

Women currently represent 50% of HCLTech's board, reflecting gender representation at the company's highest governance level.

HCLTech also operates a Second Career Return Program, aimed at helping women from diverse professional backgrounds re-enter the workforce after career breaks.

According to the company, these initiatives contributed to a 99.88% return-to-work rate among women employees who took parental leave during FY26.

The figure indicates that nearly all women employees covered by the company's parental-leave return metric resumed work during the financial year.

How Forbes evaluated companies

The Forbes ranking covers more than 400 companies worldwide and is based on a survey involving approximately 140,000 women professionals.

Companies were assessed across three principal parameters: employer brand, public opinion and leadership.

Advertisement

The recognition comes as global organisations face increasing scrutiny over gender representation, workplace equality and opportunities for women to advance into leadership positions.

For HCLTech, the ranking highlights its efforts to strengthen women's participation across different organisational levels.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more