'AAP govt in Punjab can fall anytime': Ex-BJP MP on Bhagwant Mann's govt, says Kejriwal...

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab can fall anytime following the party's rout in Delhi assembly polls.

"I do not predict, but today I am saying that the future of Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party is in trouble. The AAP government in Punjab can fall anytime," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also said that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal cannot win any election again. Singh's comments came amid speculations of a rift in the AAP's Punjab unit following the Delhi debacle.

A section of the party's Punjab unit is dissatisfied regarding the government's working and its perception at the grassroots level, as per reports. Kejriwal will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLAs today.

During the meeting which will take place at Delhi's Kapurthala House, Kejriwal will personally thank the AAP Punjab leaders for their contributions to the assembly elections. Kejriwal will not only discuss the Delhi results but also the early preparations for Punjab polls.

Elections in Punjab are slated to take place sometime in 2027. AAP MP Malvinder Kang said that feedback is being taken from to form a future strategy for the party.

"It is an organisational meeting to prepare the next strategy," he said without any further details. A day before the election results, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed Mann could switch to the BJP since he is in contact with the Union Home Ministry.

He further claimed that around 30 AAP MLAs from Punjab were also in touch with him. "Whenever this Maharashtra plane lands in Chandigarh, the first passenger who will become Eknath Shinde would be Bhagwant Mann," Bajwa told India Today.

He even claimed that Kejriwal could likely contest from Ludhiana, a seat which is currently vacant, and join the Punjab government.