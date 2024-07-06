'Ab ki baar 400 paar but in another country': Shashi Tharoor's sharp jibe at BJP after UK Labour bags 412 seats

In a sharp attack at BJP, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor mocked the national party by taking note from UK election results released on Friday.

As the Labour Party bagged 412 of 650 seats in the UK House of Commons, Tharoor took reference from BJP's campaign slogan "Ab ki baar, 400 paar" and said 400 paar but in another nation.

Tharoor took to social media platform X and said, "Finally "ab ki baar 400 paar" happened — but in another country!" The post however was deleted later.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, surpassing the 272-seat threshold required to form a government. In contrast, the Opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc, secured 232 seats.

During the election campaigns, the BJP had expressed confidence in winning over 400 seats in the general elections.

UK Election results 2024:

In the UK ELECTION 2024, Labour achieved a resounding victory in Britain's parliamentary election, putting an end to the Conservative government's 14-year rule. This victory propelled Keir Starmer to the position of Prime Minister.

Starmer's party secured 412 out of the total 650 seats in the House of Commons, garnering a vote share of 33.7 per cent.

On the other hand, Rishi Sunak's Conservatives settled for 121 seats, with a total vote share of 23.7 per cent.

The exit poll projections had suggested a seismic shift in the composition of the 650-seat House of Commons, with the Conservative Party anticipated to garner a humble 131 seats – marking their poorest electoral showing in two decades.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party was expected to claim a commanding 410 seats, alongside notable gains for other parties such as the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Plaid Cymru, and the Greens.

The Conservative Party suffered an early setback after losing their initial constituency in this general election.

Former justice minister Robert Buckland's defeat in Swindon South encapsulated the night's surprises, as his vote share plummeted by 25 per cent from the previous election in 2019. Labour's Heidi Alexander emerged victorious in the contest, marking her return to Parliament following her resignation in 2018 to join the office of the London mayor.