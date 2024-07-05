UK PM Keir Starmer appoints Angela Rayner as Deputy PM, Rachel Reeves as first female Chancellor

Following his decisive election victory, Keir Starmer began forming his new government by appointing cabinet members. Angela Rayner was the first to be named, taking the role of Deputy Prime Minister. This announcement came shortly after Starmer delivered a speech from Downing Street, where he promised to "rebuild" Britain.

Rachel Reeves has been appointed as the new Chancellor, becoming the first woman to hold the position in its 800-year history.

“It is the honour of my life to have been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer. Economic growth was the Labour Party’s mission. It is now a national mission,” Rachel Reeves said in a post on X.

Earlier, he spoke to the nation from the same spot after the King officially appointed him Prime Minister, following Labour's remarkable election victory.

After 14 years, the UK has a new government as the Labour Party achieved a landslide victory in Friday's general election. Labour won 412 of the 650 parliamentary seats, while the Conservative Party faced its biggest defeat ever, dropping to 121 seats.