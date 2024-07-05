PM Modi’s ‘best wishes’ to Rishi Sunak, family as Keir Starmer wins UK elections

UK elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rishi Sunak, UK’s outgoing prime minister, good luck after he resigned from his post, following a defeat in the country’s elections. PM Modi thanked Sunak for his contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK.

“Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future,” said PM Modi.

Related Articles

Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2024

Before that he had congratulated Starmer for the Labour Party’s landslide victory. “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity,” he said.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2024

In a speech to voters outside the prime minister’s office in Downing Street, Sunak said that while he gave the job his all, there has been a clear signal that the government of the UK needs to change. “Yours is the only judgment that matters,” he said. "I have heard your anger, your disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss. To all the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly, but without success, I'm sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved," he said.

Sunak was the first-ever Prime Minister of Indian heritage in the UK. The 44-year-old was elected Conservative Party leader on Diwali day in October 2022, when he entered 10 Downing Street as the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years and the country’s very first non-white leader.

He had taken charge at a volatile period, following the ouster of Liz Truss, whose disastrous mini-budget made things worse for a country facing soaring inflation. Despite bringing inflation down, there was a wider sense of anti-incumbency for his party.

Sunak worked closely with PM Modi towards a free trade agreement (FTA) but the negotiations stalled as both countries began their preparations for their respective general elections.

The former UK PM had visited India in September last year to attend the G20 Summit.

Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty. Rishi Sunak is married to their daughter, Akshata Murty.