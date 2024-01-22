'Act in accordance with law': SC to Tamil Nadu authorities on 'banning' of live telecast of Ram temple inauguration

Supreme Court on Monday asked Tamil Nadu authorities to act in accordance with law and not based on any oral instructions 'banning' live telecast of Ram temple consecration ceremony.

The apex court recorded statement of Tamil Nadu counsel that there is no restriction on 'puja archana' in temples or live telecast of consecration ceremony.

Tamil Nadu BJP had moved Supreme Court with a plea as an "urgent matter".

The plea said: "It is respectfully submitted that State Government run by DMK political party has banned live telecast of the auspicious occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in all the temples across the state of Tamil Nadu. The government has also banned all kinds of poojas, Archana and Annadanam (poor feeding) bhajans on this auspicious occasion. This violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is in Kanchipuram, told reporters on Monday, "Tamil Nadu Police is being misused by the Government of Tamil Nadu. They are being misused by Hindu-hating DMK. Can any citizen be denied to watch the Prime Minister? The DMK is showing its personal hatred for the Prime Minister."

Inside the famous Kamakshi Kovil, which is privately held, where bhajans have started from 08:00hrs, LED screens are being removed with plain-clothed policemen.

"Inside the famous Kamakshi Kovil, which is privately held, where bhajans have started from 08:00hrs, LED screens are being removed with plain-clothed policemen. In a temple, privately held, worshippers watching @PMOIndia perform prana prathishta is a serious infringement on our right to worship. The DMK government in TN completely fails to protect citizens rights. Anti-Hindu DMK now bares its hatred for PM @narendramodi with police force and suppresses peoples aspirations," Sitharaman posted on X platform earlier on Monday.

