Ram Mandir inauguration: All about the 84-second 'Mool Muhurat'

The Ram Mandir on Monday will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, said to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, amid much grandeur. The actual 'muhurata' or auspicious timing for the consecration of the Ram Mandir will last for only 84 seconds.

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, an astrologer from Kashi, chose the moment, which was considered the most accurate, during which the Ram Lalla idol will be consecrated. This auspicious moment will only last for 84 seconds, from 12:29:08 to 12:30:32.

According to this learned astrologer, 22nd January is free from the defects of many Vaanas in terms of Muhurta. This date and this time are Agnibaan, Mrityubaan, Chorvan, Nripvan and Rogvan, AajTak reported.

During the pran pratishtha ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officiate the rituals and the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol will be opened today. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, made by Karnataka-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed at the sanctum sanctorum or garbha griha of the temple during the pre-consecration rituals on January 18.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya has been converted into a fortress ahead of the consecration ceremony on Monday. The Yogi government has prepared a full blueprint for the security arrangements for the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

As a result, CRPF, UPSSSF, PAC and civil police will be present everywhere. Technology is also being used. Surveillance will be done with AI-based CCTV cameras. A ban will be in place on flying drones without permission in Ayodhya.

The event will be attended by film celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain have left for Ayodhya to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Moreover, all members of the Ambani family will also be present to witness the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Anil Ambani was also spotted at the temple. Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, Yog Guru Ramdev and Swami Chidanand Saraswati are also present in Ayodhya. BJP leader LK Advani, who was at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, will not attend the event due to "extreme cold weather".

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi arrives, all roads lead to Ayodhya