'Actions have consequences': Jaishankar's stern message to Pakistan days after Islamabad's SCO invite to PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday gave a stern message to India's western neighbour Pakistan. Jaishankar asserted that actions have consequences and an era marked by uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. He reaffirmed New Delhi's position that terror and talks cannot go together.

"The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences. So far as J&K is concerned, Article 370 is done. So, the issue is what kind of relationship we can contemplate with Pakistan," Jaishankar, known for his blunt and no-nonsense demeanour, said at a book launch in Delhi.

He further said that there would be no compromise on this matter, while adding that India would not adopt a passive approach while dealing with Pakistan. Jaishankar also said that India's reaction will depend on how the events unfold in the future.

Jaishankar's tough-speak on Pakistan comes days after Pakistan invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit meet. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Islamabad has sent invitations to SCO member countries, including India.

Baloch also said that some countries have confirmed their presence. New Delhi, however, has neither confirmed nor denied the SCO invite from Islamabad.

Foreign policy experts in Pakistan, however, feel that PM Modi is unlikely to come to Pakistan and that the invite is merely "protocol."

It is also likely that New Delhi may send a ministerial delegation to represent India at the SCO meeting just like S Jaishankar represented India in Astana at the SCO's 24th annual summit of heads of state.

The SCO summit will take place in Pakistan from October 15-16 and will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials' meetings on financial, economic, socio-cultural and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO members.

Last year, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting held in India. Zardari was dealt a frosty reception from the Indian side. During this visit, Dr Jaishankar lambasted Zardari for Pakistan's state-sponsorship of terrorism and called the latter a "spokesperson for terror industry."

He also said that Bilawal Bhutto came as the Foreign Minister of a SCO member nation and that his visit should not be seen as anything beyond that. Taking a clear swipe at Pakistan's struggle with its finances, Jaishankar said: "On terrorism, Pakistan's credibility is depleting even faster than its forex reserves."