What is stagflation, and should India be worried amid rising global risks?

If you’ve noticed your social media feed or news alerts buzzing with the word stagflation lately, you’re not alone. Google searches for the term in India have spiked in recent weeks. But what exactly is stagflation, and should India be concerned?
What is Stagflation?
Stagflation is an economic phase with a combination of stagnant growth, high unemployment, and persistently high inflation. It represents the worst of both worlds; rising prices erode purchasing power, and job creation is slow. This defies the usual economic pattern, where inflation tends to cool during periods of weak growth.
Is India at risk right now?
Not yet, but India's so-called Goldilocks phase is showing signs of strain amid the West Asia crisis.
As of March 2026, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain relatively strong compared to much of the world. GDP is projected to grow at 7.4% in FY26, making India one of the fastest-growing major economies.
Inflation, too, is currently under control. Retail inflation (CPI) stood at 3.21% in February 2026, well within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% comfort range.
With solid growth and moderate inflation, India is nowhere near a stagflation scenario for now, but immediate external challenges remain.
Analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have flagged these emerging risks that could change this equation.
What could push India into the trap?
The bottom line
India is currently in a relatively comfortable position. Foreign exchange reserves remain healthy at $710 billion, adequate to cushion external shocks. Secondly, the Indian banking system is stronger than it has been in years.
India's exposure to global shocks is heightened by its heavy reliance on energy imports and its strong trade and remittance ties with West Asia.
If the West Asia conflict drags on, the RBI could be forced to take a tough decision: raise interest rates to tame inflation at the cost of growth or keep them low to support growth and risk letting inflation rise.
That uneasy trade-off is exactly where the first signs of stagflation begin to surface.