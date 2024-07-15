Delhi rains: Monday morning showers for national capital; IMD predicts rains for next five days

Delhi rains: The national capital witnessed rains on Monday morning amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) prediction of light to moderate rains in the city over the next five days.

Minimum temperature settled at 29 degree Celsius on Monday, which is 1.8 notches above the season’s average. Relative humidity was 76 per cent at 8:30 am.

Visuals on social media showed rains lashing parts of the national capital, and the resultant waterlogging.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded as 37.1 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius. Several parts of the national capital witnessed rain on Sunday, providing relief from prolonged humidity.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; water-logging witnessed at Civil Lines pic.twitter.com/8hA2X7KfNI — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 109 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall across Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi as well as over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and East Rajasthan during the next five days.

Meanwhile, the IMD heavy to very heavy rainfall as well as isolated extremely heavy rains occurred over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The IMD also reported heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat region, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam in the last 24 hours.