Actor Shilpa Shetty's Bandra restaurant to close after 9 years amid Rs 60 cr fraud case

Actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has announced the closure of her renowned Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra. In an Instagram post, Shetty referred to the closure as "the end of an era" for one of the city's most "iconic destinations".

Despite the closure of the Bandra location, Shetty confirmed that the Bastian at the Top outlet will remain open and will offer "new experiences". The popular Thursday event, Arcane Affair, will also be relocated to the Worli property. To commemorate the Bandra location, a "very special evening" has been planned for its patrons, promising a night of "nostalgia, energy, and magic".

She wrote: “To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons — a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.”

Shilpa Shetty partnered with Aallia Hospitality in 2019 to establish Bastian Hospitality Private Limited (BHPL) for expanding the brand's portfolio. Aallia Hospitality Private Limited was initiated by Ranjit Bindra, Kinal Jani, and Tina Ranjit Bindra in 2010 and launched the Bastian restaurant chain. The first branch, Bastian Bandra, opened in 2016. Following the collaboration with Shilpa Shetty, a new branch was inaugurated in Worli in 2020. The Worli location was later moved to an iconic rooftop spot in 2023, endorsed by Shilpa Shetty, under the name of Bastian At The Top. Subsequently, a Bengaluru branch, Bastian Garden City, was established in 2024, followed by the opening of Bastian Empire in Pune.

In an interview with NDTV, the proprietors of the establishment expressed their gratitude towards their loyal customers, stating that over the past nine years, Bastian Bandra has evolved from a mere restaurant to a cherished gathering place filled with affection, joy, and cherished experiences. As the venue temporarily closes for renovations, they extended their heartfelt appreciation for the support and joyful moments shared with patrons. Emphasizing that this closure is not a farewell but a promising new chapter, they hinted at an upcoming special announcement to look forward to in the near future.

The closure announcement comes amid a legal case against Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, who have been accused of a Rs 60-crore fraud by businessman Deepak Kothari. Kothari alleges the couple misused funds intended for business expansion several years ago.

Prashant Patil, the couple's lawyer, has refuted the claims, stating, "All allegations are false". He noted the age of the transaction, questioning why someone who felt wronged would wait so many years to file a complaint, and added that "documentary evidence for everything" exists.