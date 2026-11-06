Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Adani CNG tops ₹100 in Ahmedabad for the first time as fuel rates rise across cities

Adani CNG tops ₹100 in Ahmedabad for the first time as fuel rates rise across cities

CNG suppliers have raised prices in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, five Uttar Pradesh cities, Mumbai and adjoining areas. Higher rates have increased costs for motorists and may trigger fresh fare demands.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Adani CNG tops ₹100 in Ahmedabad for the first time as fuel rates rise across citiesIran conflict reaches your commute: CNG prices up Rs 2, auto unions demand fare hike
SUMMARY
  • Ahmedabad CNG now costs Rs 100.77, against petrol's Rs 101.83
  • Vadodara's revised CNG rate stands at Rs 98.95 per kg
  • Unnao records steepest Uttar Pradesh increase of Rs 2.25 per kg

CNG users in Gujarat face higher fuel costs after separate price revisions. In Ahmedabad, Adani CNG crossed the Rs 100-per-kg mark for the first time, while Green Gas Limited and Mahanagar Gas Limited announced increases in their respective markets.

The revisions have brought CNG prices in Ahmedabad close to petrol rates. The CNG price hike in Ahmedabad comes after a similar price rise in parts of Uttar Pradesh as well as Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Adani CNG price crosses Rs 100 per kg in Ahmedabad

Adani increased the CNG price in Ahmedabad by Rs 2.30 per kg, from Rs 98.47 to Rs 100.77 per kg.

Confirming the development, Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association treasurer Tansukh Patel said on Thursday that the latest increase had brought CNG prices in Ahmedabad close to petrol rates. Petrol is retailing at Rs 101.83 per litre in the city, which has around 50 Adani CNG stations, he added.

In Vadodara, the CNG price increased to Rs 98.95 per kg, FGPDA president Mehul Patel said.

CNG prices rise across five Uttar Pradesh cities

Green Gas Limited announced an increase in CNG retail prices across five cities in Uttar Pradesh, effective from 6 am on Sunday. The company cited rising procurement costs of regasified liquefied natural gas amid increased winter demand and uncertainties in global gas supplies.

Advertisement

Under the revised rates, CNG prices in Lucknow and Agra will rise by Re 1 per kg, from Rs 107 to Rs 108 per kg. Unnao will see the steepest increase of Rs 2.25 per kg, taking the retail price from Rs 103.75 to Rs 106 per kg.

CNG prices in Ayodhya and Sultanpur will also rise by Re 1 per kg, from Rs 105 to Rs 106 per kg.

According to GGL, the revision was necessitated by elevated RLNG procurement costs, driven by seasonal demand spikes during winter and uncertainties in global gas supplies. The revised prices will affect CNG-powered private vehicles, taxis, autorickshaws and commercial transport operators across the five cities served by the company.

Mumbai CNG price rises to Rs 90 per kg

Advertisement

Motorists in Mumbai and adjoining areas will pay Re 1 more per kg for CNG from today after Mahanagar Gas Limited announced a price increase. The revised rate is Rs 90 per kg, marking the sixth increase since January.

The successive increases have raised fuel costs for autorickshaw and taxi operators, as well as private motorists who rely on CNG. With the latest revision, CNG prices have increased by Rs 9 per kg since April.

MGL attributed the latest increase to higher input gas costs, including imported RLNG, which is linked to international gas indices. The company said rising international gas prices had increased its gas-sourcing costs.

Auto and taxi unions said the increase would add to operating expenses and could lead to demands for another fare revision if fuel costs continued to rise, even after the recent fare increase.

Thampi Kurien, president of an autorickshaw union, said the latest increase had added to the financial burden on operators. “With the increase in CNG prices, there is an estimated impact of around ₹4 on fares,” he said.

Kurien said the union could seek another fare revision within six months if further CNG price increases resulted in a 25% rise in overall operating costs.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more