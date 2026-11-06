Adani CNG tops ₹100 in Ahmedabad for the first time as fuel rates rise across cities

Adani CNG price crosses Rs 100 per kg in Ahmedabad

Adani increased the CNG price in Ahmedabad by Rs 2.30 per kg, from Rs 98.47 to Rs 100.77 per kg.

Confirming the development, Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association treasurer Tansukh Patel said on Thursday that the latest increase had brought CNG prices in Ahmedabad close to petrol rates. Petrol is retailing at Rs 101.83 per litre in the city, which has around 50 Adani CNG stations, he added.

In Vadodara, the CNG price increased to Rs 98.95 per kg, FGPDA president Mehul Patel said.

CNG prices rise across five Uttar Pradesh cities

Green Gas Limited announced an increase in CNG retail prices across five cities in Uttar Pradesh, effective from 6 am on Sunday. The company cited rising procurement costs of regasified liquefied natural gas amid increased winter demand and uncertainties in global gas supplies.

Advertisement

Under the revised rates, CNG prices in Lucknow and Agra will rise by Re 1 per kg, from Rs 107 to Rs 108 per kg. Unnao will see the steepest increase of Rs 2.25 per kg, taking the retail price from Rs 103.75 to Rs 106 per kg.

CNG prices in Ayodhya and Sultanpur will also rise by Re 1 per kg, from Rs 105 to Rs 106 per kg.

According to GGL, the revision was necessitated by elevated RLNG procurement costs, driven by seasonal demand spikes during winter and uncertainties in global gas supplies. The revised prices will affect CNG-powered private vehicles, taxis, autorickshaws and commercial transport operators across the five cities served by the company.

Mumbai CNG price rises to Rs 90 per kg

Advertisement

Motorists in Mumbai and adjoining areas will pay Re 1 more per kg for CNG from today after Mahanagar Gas Limited announced a price increase. The revised rate is Rs 90 per kg, marking the sixth increase since January.

The successive increases have raised fuel costs for autorickshaw and taxi operators, as well as private motorists who rely on CNG. With the latest revision, CNG prices have increased by Rs 9 per kg since April.

MGL attributed the latest increase to higher input gas costs, including imported RLNG, which is linked to international gas indices. The company said rising international gas prices had increased its gas-sourcing costs.

Auto and taxi unions said the increase would add to operating expenses and could lead to demands for another fare revision if fuel costs continued to rise, even after the recent fare increase.

Thampi Kurien, president of an autorickshaw union, said the latest increase had added to the financial burden on operators. “With the increase in CNG prices, there is an estimated impact of around ₹4 on fares,” he said.

Kurien said the union could seek another fare revision within six months if further CNG price increases resulted in a 25% rise in overall operating costs.