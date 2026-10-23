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CNG price hike impact: Adani Total Gas shares off day's low amid 'calibrated' price revision

CNG price hike impact: Adani Total Gas shares off day's low amid 'calibrated' price revision

ATGL529.50(4.22%)

Adani Total Gas attributed the move to increase in procurement costs due to elevated global gas prices, lower availability of domestic gas and ongoing supply curtailments.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:29 PM IST
CNG price hike impact: Adani Total Gas shares off day's low amid 'calibrated' price revisionAdani Total Gas said the recent decline in NWG allocation and availability had reduced the proportion of competitively priced domestic gas available to meet CNG demand.

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares were off the day's low after the Adani group firm announced a CNG price revision, insisting a "calibrated CNG price revision" was required to partly absorb a substantial rise in natural gas procurement costs while ensuring dependable supply to consumers.

The company, which has city gas distribution networks in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, attributed the move to increase in procurement costs due to elevated global gas prices, lower availability of domestic gas and ongoing supply curtailments. Against a day's low of Rs 520.80 apiece, Adani Total shares were trading at Rs 529.30 per share, still down 4.4 per cent.

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"ATGL continues to focus on limiting the impact on consumers while maintaining uninterrupted CNG availability. CNG remains an economical and environmentally friendly fuel choice," it said.

Adani Total Gas said the overall cost of gas sourcing had increased due to lower availability of New Well Gas (NWG) and high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) gas, upstream supply constraints and higher spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. This had significantly raised the weighted-average gas cost for the CNG segment, it said.

Earlier, while announcing its Q2 results a day ago, Adani Total Gas had said the West Asia crisis resulted in elevated Brent and spot gas prices, while currency depreciation further increased the gas cost.

"Following withdrawal of temporary pooled gas support effective 5 July 2026, the government introduced a revised HPHT allocation framework, improving domestic gas availability for CGD entities through a demand and shortfall-based methodology. ATGL continued to leverage a diversified sourcing portfolio to address demand requirements," Adani Total Gas said on Thursday.

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On Friday, Adani Total Gas said the recent decline in NWG allocation and availability had reduced the proportion of competitively priced domestic gas available to meet CNG demand. Further, an HPHT Office Memorandum dated October 19, 2026, had reduced the volume of HPHT gas available for priority-sector consumption, adding to the pressure on domestic gas availability for CNG.

Global spot LNG prices have risen from $10-12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in February 2026 to around $30 per MMBtu currently, substantially increasing the cost of imported gas, the company said. Continued curtailments and reductions in supplies from upstream suppliers had also created a sourcing gap that needed to be met through alternative gas sources.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:21 PM IST
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