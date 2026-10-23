CNG price hike impact: Adani Total Gas shares off day's low amid 'calibrated' price revision

"ATGL continues to focus on limiting the impact on consumers while maintaining uninterrupted CNG availability. CNG remains an economical and environmentally friendly fuel choice," it said.

Adani Total Gas said the overall cost of gas sourcing had increased due to lower availability of New Well Gas (NWG) and high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) gas, upstream supply constraints and higher spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. This had significantly raised the weighted-average gas cost for the CNG segment, it said.

Earlier, while announcing its Q2 results a day ago, Adani Total Gas had said the West Asia crisis resulted in elevated Brent and spot gas prices, while currency depreciation further increased the gas cost.

"Following withdrawal of temporary pooled gas support effective 5 July 2026, the government introduced a revised HPHT allocation framework, improving domestic gas availability for CGD entities through a demand and shortfall-based methodology. ATGL continued to leverage a diversified sourcing portfolio to address demand requirements," Adani Total Gas said on Thursday.

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On Friday, Adani Total Gas said the recent decline in NWG allocation and availability had reduced the proportion of competitively priced domestic gas available to meet CNG demand. Further, an HPHT Office Memorandum dated October 19, 2026, had reduced the volume of HPHT gas available for priority-sector consumption, adding to the pressure on domestic gas availability for CNG.

Global spot LNG prices have risen from $10-12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in February 2026 to around $30 per MMBtu currently, substantially increasing the cost of imported gas, the company said. Continued curtailments and reductions in supplies from upstream suppliers had also created a sourcing gap that needed to be met through alternative gas sources.