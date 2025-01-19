‘After few years only corporates...’: Doctor highlights how insurance companies are killing small hospitals 

A Mumbai-based doctor has highlighted how insurance companies have different policies for 5-star and small hospitals. This puts tremendous pressure on patients' healthcare and medical treatment cost.

Sharing another doctor’s post, Prashant Mishra , a cardiac surgeon wrote, “This is how insurance companies are killing small hospitals, and i am sure that after few years only corporates will be available for healthcare and medical treatment cost will be very very high and mediclaim premiums will be exorbitant.”

Related Articles

Read this , this is how insurance companies are killing small hospitals, and i am sure that after few years only corporates will be available for healthcare and medical treatment cost will be very very high and mediclaim premiums will be exorbitant. https://t.co/VNHz9g4PA9 — Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) January 19, 2025

The post was in response from another doctor, who highlighted that he is co-director of a 50-bedded hospital. Despite repeated requests, all insurance companies have refused to revise rates since 2019, he wrote. “By that rate list, treatment for ailment of this nature at our hospital would get an insurance approval of less than 5% of the abovementioned sum,” the post added.

Naming one of the medical insurance company the doctor added, “To add insult to injury, @Niva_Bupa just last week sent us a mail asking for an additional 5% discount over the 2019 MOU rates. For our personal mediclaim policies, insurance company every year hikes the premium citing inflation of medical cost as a cause for the premium hike.”

I am co-director of a 50 bedded hospital. Despite repeated requests, all insurance companies have refused to revise rates since 2019. By that rate list, treatment for ailment of this nature at our hospital would get an insurance approval of less than 5% of the abovementioned sum. — Sandeep Vijaykumar Vaidya (@drsandeepvaidya) January 19, 2025

Another doctor alleged that insurance companies are adopting new strategy, when patient is getting discharged, they give approval for certain amount, but they pay very less amount. “Recently they gave claim for 1.46L but sanctioned amount was 50k,” he added.

The Rs 35.95 lakh medical bill for actor Saif Ali Khan’s treatment at Lilavati Hospital has reignited debates about exorbitant healthcare costs and insurance policies in India.

The Bollywood star was hospitalised after a knife attack at his Bandra West residence, leaving him with multiple stab wounds. While his insurance provider reportedly sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for cashless treatment, the remaining claim awaits final billing.

Business Today was unable to verify the contents of the leaked documents independently.

Saif Ali Khan holds a policy with Niva Bupa.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance company have confirmed the claims and said: “A cashless pre-authorisation request was sent to us upon his hospitalization and we have given approval of an initial amount to start the treatment.”