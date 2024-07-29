After flooding in Old Rajinder Nagar IAS study centre, 13 coaching centres operating in basements in sealed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday sealed a total of 13 IAS coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area that were operating out of basements, violating rules. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the MCD conducted searches at several coaching centres in the area and sealed those institutes that were running commercial activities in the basement.

The action came after 3 IAS aspirants -- two females and a male -- on Saturday night died after library in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle got floode during heavy rain.

"After yesterday's tragic accident, MCD has started the process of sealing all the coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar that were violating rules in the basement! If necessary, this campaign will be run all over in Delhi!," Mayor Oberoi said on X.

Institutes that were sealed for unauthorised use of basement are IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai trading, IAS setu, Topper's Academy, Daimik samwad, Civil's daily IAS, Career Power, 99 notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Eassy for IAS.

Furthermore, she directed the MCD Commissioner to take "strict action" against all coaching centres across Delhi under MCD's jurisdiction and are running commercial activities from basements. Shelly Oberoi also said an immediate inquiry will be conducted to identify if any MCD officers are responsible for the incident.

"If any official is found guilty, the strongest possible action will be taken against them," she said earlier. The initial probe by MCD found that neither the institute nor the road opposite the building had a proper drainage system. Moreover, the coaching centre did not have the permission to run a library in the basement.

A Delhi Court on Sunday has sent the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle to 14-day judicial custody. Police has registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 105 (culpable homicide); 106(1) (death of any person by doing rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide); 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt); and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings).