Baba Siddique murder case: Third arrest made, co-conspirator held in Pune; top points

Baba Siddique murder case: The Mumbai Police has made its third arrest in connection with the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Siddique was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office, and was shot at. He was then rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Related Articles

Siddique was often in the news for his grand iftar parties that were attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. He was known to be close to several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Here’s a lowdown of the latest in the Baba Siddique murder case: