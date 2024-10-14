Baba Siddique’s son, MLA Zeeshan, was also on the hit list: Shooters tell Mumbai Police

According to the Mumbai police, the handlers of the accused had asked them to kill both politicians.

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was not the only target his son Zeeshan Siddique was also a target, the arrested accused have told Mumbai Police.

The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before the incident took place, according to reports.

Zeeshan Siddique is the Congress MLA from Mumbai Suburban's Vandre East constituency.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique’s security was increased to Y category after he had received threat to his life 15 days ago.

On October 12 night, the former Maharashtra minister was shot at outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East. Baba Siddique succumbed to the bullet injuries at the Lilavati Hospital shortly after the attack.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has identified the fourth man involved in the killing of Baba Siddique.

So far, the police have arrested three persons in the case, including two of the three shooters- Gurmail Singh (From Haryana) and Dharamraj Kashyap (From Uttar Pradesh), and Pravin Lonkar, the key conspirators who enlisted killers in the plot.

The third shooter, Shivkumar Gautam (From Uttar Pradesh) and handler Akhtar are absconding, the police confirmed. An investigation is underway to capture the accused.