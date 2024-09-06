'Afzal Guru execution served no purpose': Omar Abdullah rakes up big controversy with new comments, BJP wades right in

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has stirred up the hornet's nest by questioning the execution of Afzal Guru. In an interview with news agency ANI on Friday, Abdullah stated, “I don’t believe any purpose was served by executing him.” Guru, one of the main conspirators in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, was hanged in February 2013 at Tihar Jail after being convicted for his role in the terror attack that left nine people dead.

Afzal Guru, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was convicted for aiding and abetting the five terrorists who stormed the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001. The attackers were killed in the encounter with security forces, and Guru’s role in providing logistical support to the attackers was a key factor in his conviction. His execution, however, has remained a topic of controversy, with many questioning the fairness of his trial, and others feeling it was a political decision rather than one based on justice.

The hanging of Guru divided public opinion. While many hailed it as justice served for an attack on the heart of India’s democracy, others believed Guru was made a scapegoat to placate public sentiment. His family’s plea for clemency was rejected, and the secrecy surrounding the timing of his execution added to the controversy, with his family claiming they were informed only after the execution had already taken place.

Reacting to Abdullah’s comments, BJP’s Sajid Yousuf defended the government’s decision, calling Guru’s hanging a necessary step in delivering justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “It was a crucial moment for justice,” Yousuf asserted, underlining the BJP’s stance that Guru’s execution was a symbol of India’s resolve against terrorism.

On the other hand, the Congress party distanced itself from the debate. Party leader Salman Khurshid declined to comment on the matter, saying, “Why are we discussing it here? It’s election time. People give statements. I don’t want to comment upon it here,” reflecting the party’s reluctance to engage in a politically sensitive issue during election season.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah is gearing up for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. On Thursday, he filed his nomination papers to contest the polls from Budgam, accompanied by senior National Conference (NC) leaders including Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Aga Mehmood. Abdullah had already filed his nomination for the Ganderbal constituency, a traditional NC stronghold, a day earlier.

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will go to the polls in three phases—on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8, with Abdullah contesting from two key constituencies in the politically charged state.