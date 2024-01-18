Ahead of Ram Temple pran pratishtha event, IMD rolls out dedicated webpage for Ayodhya-specific weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information specific to Ayodhya and important landmarks nearby. The development comes days ahead of the Ram Temple consecration event to be held on January 22.

At present, weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow and New Delhi among other places is available on the webpage. The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns, news agency PTI reported.

This information will be available in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish. A weather bulletin containing a seven-day forecast and sunrise and sunset timings will also be available to users in both Hindi and English.

The Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony will take on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the event. The auspicious time for the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple is 12:30 pm on January 22, Ayodhya Ram Temple construction committee head Nripendra Mishra told ANI.

During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Rama will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The rituals of for the pran pratishtha ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has extended invitations to more than 7,000 individuals. The invites have been sent to notable individuals including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Prabhas, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Moreover, actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahiri have already reached Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir's consecration. Nearly 100 representatives from different countries will also attend the event. Special arrangements are also being made to give special gifts to those attending the ceremony.