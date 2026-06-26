Stock market holiday today: Why NSE, BSE are closed on Friday, 26 June

Stock market holiday today: The Indian equity market will remain closed today (Friday) on account of Muharram 2026. Trading across the equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives segments will remain closed on both the NSE and BSE for the day.

In the commodity derivatives segment, trading will be closed during the morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, the evening session will operate as usual from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm.

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Normal trading across both exchanges will resume on Monday, June 29.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher after a volatile trading session. The BSE Sensex advanced 109.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, to finish at 77,100.47, while the NSE Nifty50 rose 34.35 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 24,056.

Both indices, however, gave up most of their intraday gains. Sensex had surged to a high of 77,803.18 before retreating more than 700 points from the day's peak, while the Nifty climbed to 24,261.60 before shedding over 205 points from its highest level.

Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth noted that the market closed with tepid gains as investors booked profits in late trades ahead of an extended holiday.

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"As domestic benchmarks will be shut on Friday due to Muharram, investors trimmed their equity positions. With the global macroeconomy still clouded by geopolitical tensions and volatile crude prices, selective buying could be the preferred route for investors," said Punj.

The rupee ended 25 paise higher at 94.40 against the US dollar on Thursday compared with its previous close of 94.65.

"Rupee supported by positive domestic equity markets and softer crude oil and bullion prices. The absence of aggressive FII selling has also helped keep the rupee stable around current levels. Sentiment has improved as geopolitical concerns eased following continued progress in the US-Iran talks," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Market Holiday List 2026

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According to exchanges, the 2026 calendar year features a total of 16 scheduled stock market holidays. Excluding Friday's holiday, the market will remain closed on six sessions for the rest of 2026.

Next market holiday after Muharram

The next stock market holiday is scheduled for September 14 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, when both the BSE and NSE will remain closed.