Eicher Motors, SAMIL, Max Healthcare — Target prices, key levels, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices ended with modest gains as the fag-end profit booking emerged on Thursday, ahead of the extended weekend. Fall in the crude oil prices and rebound in the rupee provided some cushion to the traders. The BSE Sensex gained 109.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 77,100.47, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 34.35 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 24,056.

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Select buzzing stocks like Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Eicher Motors and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session on Monday. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them:



Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 166 | Stop Loss: Rs 141

Samvardhana Motherson has delivered a decisive all-time high breakout above the 150 mark, confirming the continuation of its prevailing uptrend. Notably, an earlier breakout attempt failed to sustain, following which the stock underwent a healthy consolidation around its previous lifetime high, helping absorb supply before the latest move. The breakout is backed by a significant surge in volumes, indicating strong buying participation. The stock continues to trade comfortably above its short and long term EMAs, reflecting strength across timeframes.

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Max Healthcare Institute | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,235 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,045

Max Healthcare is exhibiting a strong bullish setup on the daily chart after delivering a decisive breakout above multiple horizontal resistance levels near Rs 1,100. The stock earlier formed a solid base around 920 and subsequently reversed higher, confirming a breakout above a long term declining trendline near Rs 1,050. This sequence of higher lows and breakout confirmations highlights a clear improvement in trend strength. The stock is comfortably trading above its 21, 55, 100, and 200 EMAs, reinforcing bullish momentum across timeframes. The recent breakout suggests sustained buying interest, while the overall chart structure remains constructive, keeping the outlook positive for further upside.



Eicher Motors | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,100

Eicher Motors Ltd has maintained its upward trajectory after confirming a breakout above the 7450-resistance zone, with price action continuing to reflect strong underlying buying demand. Following the breakout, the stock has entered a healthy consolidation phase and recently attempted to move above 7650, indicating sustained buying interest. The consolidation has been accompanied by muted volumes, suggesting an absence of aggressive profit booking. Price remains comfortably above its 21, and 55 short term EMAs, reinforcing strength across timeframes. RSI at 62 reflects positive momentum while remaining away from overbought territory.