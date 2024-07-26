Ahom dynasty’s 700-yr old ‘Moidams’ become first UNESCO World Heritage site from Assam

‘Moidams’ – a mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam – have now been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Centre and called it a “great honour” for the state as well as the country.

The nearly 700-year old Moidams are the first cultural property from the Northeastern state to get the coveted tag. The decision to include it in the list was taken during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India. It was nominated for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

Related Articles

Moidams are a burial system, pyramid-like in shape, with hollow vaults that contain the remains of Ahom kings and royals.

“The gavel is struck! Moidams - Ahom dynasty's unique Mound-Burial system in Assam has become the 43rd site from India to be inscribed on @UNESCO's World Heritage List. Nearly 700 yrs old, Moidams are hollow vaults of brick, stone or earth & contain the remains of kings & royals,” announced United Nations in India.

The gavel is struck!🚨



Moidams - Ahom dynasty's unique Mound-Burial system in Assam has become the 43rd site from 🇮🇳 to be inscribed on @UNESCO's World Heritage List.



Nearly 700 yrs old, Moidams are hollow vaults of brick, stone or earth & contain the remains of kings & royals. pic.twitter.com/XyXQFuIo0o — United Nations in India (@UNinIndia) July 26, 2024

''It is great news for Assam as the Charaideo Moidam is now officially a UNESCO Heritage site... Assam will always remain indebted to the Centre for this honour. This inclusion is a great honour for the country and not for Assam alone,'' said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference.

Sarma thanked Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat too who gave him the news. ''The Prime Minister's initiative to recommend the Moidams was the game-changer as only one entry can be made from a country during the year,'' he said.

The dossier for the inclusion of Moidams in the list was submitted in 2023, and was among the list of monuments that were India’s nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

The Ahom dynasty ruled present-day Assam for nearly 600 years from 1228 to 1826.