Panic on board as IndiGo flight hit by hailstorm, lands in Srinagar with damaged nose

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar was caught in a sudden hailstorm mid-air on Wednesday evening, causing visible damage to the aircraft but prompting a swift and controlled response from the crew. The airline confirmed that flight 6E 2142 landed safely in Srinagar following standard operating procedures.

The flight, 6E2142, was nearing Srinagar when it encountered intense weather activity. Hailstones pounded the aircraft as it descended, resulting in what the airline described as “weather-related damage” to the nose section of the plane.

In an official statement, IndiGo said, “Flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar.”

The aircraft sustained damage to its nose section, also known as the radome, likely due to impact from hailstones. Despite the intense weather, the crew remained composed and ensured the safety of all passengers on board. A viral video from inside the cabin captured the turbulence, with the plane shaking violently as hail struck its fuselage. Passengers could be seen visibly distressed, though no injuries were reported.

Upon landing, IndiGo’s airport team attended to the passengers, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort. “The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of aircraft prioritizing their wellbeing and comfort,” the airline added.

The aircraft is currently grounded in Srinagar and will undergo a thorough inspection. IndiGo stated, “The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance.”