Air India cancels 3 international flights as post-crash checks disrupt Dreamliner routes

Three major Air India international flights were cancelled on June 17–18, 2025, following intensified safety checks ordered after the deadly AI171 crash.

Technical issues and fleet-wide inspections are disrupting Dreamliner operations worldwide.

Air India cancelled flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to London on June 17, citing operational and technical issues. Multiple sources linked the move to heightened scrutiny after the fatal crash on the same route the week before, which left 270 dead.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Dreamliner crash triggered sweeping reviews by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Flight AI143, scheduled from Delhi to Paris on the same day, was also cancelled. Although the airline did not specify a reason, this marked the second major international disruption that day.

The return leg, AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 18, was subsequently cancelled as well—a standard consequence when an outbound flight is grounded.

There is no confirmed cancellation yet for AI170 from London to Amritsar on June 17. Most coverage and operational focus remained on the Ahmedabad and Delhi routes.

Separately, flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was halted during its transit due to a technical snag in the left engine. The issue was detected during mandatory checks introduced by the DGCA and led to immediate passenger deplaning.

Advertisement

These disruptions are part of a broader strain on Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. The DGCA, following the AI171 crash, mandated enhanced safety inspections of all Dreamliner aircraft before takeoff and during transit.

These include six detailed system checks—from electronic engine control systems to hydraulic and fuel parameter inspections.

While not all Dreamliners have been grounded, extended turnaround times are affecting long-haul scheduling. Airlines must now perform a six-step safety check and an added flight control inspection during transit stops, dramatically increasing delays.