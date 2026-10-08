Air India passengers flying abroad can now get free travel SIM, here’s how it works

The product will be available as both a physical SIM card and an eSIM through a dedicated Air India-branded webpage, the airline said in a release on Thursday.

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Initially, the SIM card will be provided free of cost, while roaming pack charges will apply. The roaming packs will be available for 30 countries across North America, Europe, including the UK, Australia, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The packs will start from ₹241, excluding taxes, with prices varying depending on the destination and plan selected. Customers buying a data plan can also get up to 1GB of additional complimentary data, except in Maldives and Mauritius.

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Air India expands ancillary offerings

The EasyRoam service is part of Air India's wider push to build additional services around its core airline business. The airline has been working on expanding direct bookings, upselling and cross-selling as part of its commercial transformation.

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Air India said in April that its ancillary revenue had increased 2.6 times, while passenger revenue grew 1.6 times. The airline has also been expanding its direct sales channels and digital booking capabilities.

The EasyRoam coverage is expected to expand progressively to up to 190 countries. Passengers will be able to choose destination-specific or worldwide travel plans, with options for data-only or voice and data connectivity.

The service will also allow travellers to receive notifications and alerts to monitor their usage and manage costs while abroad. Customers using the SIM can retain their number for up to one year at a nominal cost.

Tata Communications said its global network includes partnerships with more than 600 mobile network operators, which will support connectivity for EasyRoam users across destinations.

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Air India and Tata Communications are both part of the Tata Group.

(With inputs from PTI)