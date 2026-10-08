Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Air India passengers flying abroad can now get free travel SIM, here’s how it works

Air India passengers flying abroad can now get free travel SIM, here’s how it works

The packs will start from ₹241, excluding taxes, with prices varying depending on the destination and plan selected.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Air India passengers flying abroad can now get free travel SIM, here’s how it worksThe packs will start from ₹241, excluding taxes, with prices varying depending on the destination and plan selected.

Air India will offer travel SIM cards to passengers travelling overseas, allowing them to access voice and data services while abroad.

The airline has partnered with Tata Communications to launch EasyRoam, an Air India-branded travel SIM that offers international roaming services.

The product will be available as both a physical SIM card and an eSIM through a dedicated Air India-branded webpage, the airline said in a release on Thursday.

Advertisement

Initially, the SIM card will be provided free of cost, while roaming pack charges will apply. The roaming packs will be available for 30 countries across North America, Europe, including the UK, Australia, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The packs will start from ₹241, excluding taxes, with prices varying depending on the destination and plan selected. Customers buying a data plan can also get up to 1GB of additional complimentary data, except in Maldives and Mauritius.

Don't Miss: 'Document is fake': No, Centre has not declared every Saturday a bank holiday

Air India expands ancillary offerings

The EasyRoam service is part of Air India's wider push to build additional services around its core airline business. The airline has been working on expanding direct bookings, upselling and cross-selling as part of its commercial transformation.

Advertisement

Air India said in April that its ancillary revenue had increased 2.6 times, while passenger revenue grew 1.6 times. The airline has also been expanding its direct sales channels and digital booking capabilities.

The EasyRoam coverage is expected to expand progressively to up to 190 countries. Passengers will be able to choose destination-specific or worldwide travel plans, with options for data-only or voice and data connectivity.

The service will also allow travellers to receive notifications and alerts to monitor their usage and manage costs while abroad. Customers using the SIM can retain their number for up to one year at a nominal cost.

Tata Communications said its global network includes partnerships with more than 600 mobile network operators, which will support connectivity for EasyRoam users across destinations.

Advertisement

Air India and Tata Communications are both part of the Tata Group.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more