Air pollution in Delhi: ‘Next 15 days critical,’ says Environment Minister Gopal Rai 

Gopal Rai, Delhi’s Environment Minister, highlighted the urgent need to combat air pollution in northern India, describing the upcoming 15 days as “crucial”.

Following a meeting with the Union government on October 25, Rai held a meeting on October 26. The meeting saw presence of Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with environment ministers from neighbouring states, and focused on evaluating and addressing the region’s deteriorating air quality.

Related Articles

Rai voiced his concerns about the late timing of this year’s meeting, stating, “Last year, we convened in August, giving us more time to strategize. This year’s meeting occurred in the last week of October. Had it been held three months earlier, we could have more effectively tackled the pollution issue.”

“The next 15 days are critical,” Rai warned, explaining that seasonal winds from the northwest could transport pollutants into Delhi and its surroundings, exacerbating the pollution crisis. “While stubble burning has decreased, the period following Diwali will be particularly important,” he added.

He noted a significant decrease in stubble burning in Punjab, with only 1,500 cases reported this year compared to nearly 5,000 in 2022. However, he pointed out a rise in incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which threatens the region's air quality.

Rai called on central and state authorities to intensify their efforts in the coming days to reduce pollution levels before winter arrives, a time when air quality typically worsens due to stagnant air and cooler temperatures.

This morning, Delhi's air quality showed some improvement, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 227, categorised as “poor”. This was a decrease from 281 on the morning of October 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It marks the second consecutive day of improvement after four days of being classified as ‘very poor’.

However, the AQI is projected to exceed 300 later today, as per the CPCB forecast. Current wind conditions are expected to hold for the next day, but pollution levels may rise again in two to three days due to unfavorable weather, with predictions indicating the AQI could reach 400 by October 31, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

(With inputs from agencies)