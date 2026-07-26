India's urban households are earning more than ever before, yet many families say they are finding it harder to save. Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo believes the problem isn't stagnant incomes but what he calls the "two-income trap"—a situation where rising earnings lead to bigger financial commitments instead of greater wealth.

Advertisement

In a recent video, Warikoo drew parallels between India today and the thesis presented in The Two-Income Trap, a 2003 book by American law professor Elizabeth Warren and her daughter Amelia Warren Tyagi. The book argued that dual-income families in the US were often more financially vulnerable than single-income households because higher earnings encouraged families to take on larger fixed expenses rather than build savings.

Warikoo believes a similar trend is now unfolding in India's cities.

Higher income, lower savings

According to Warikoo, a generation ago, a single salary was often enough to pay rent, manage household expenses, raise two children and still leave room for savings. Today, many households have two working professionals and only one child, yet struggle to set money aside.

Advertisement

"If your income has doubled because two people are working, then savings should also have doubled—or at least improved significantly. But that's not happening," he said, adding that many people now tell him their salary is exhausted within a week of being credited.

MUST READ: FD interest rates up to 8.10%: From tax-saving to senior citizen FDs, here's how to choose the right fixed deposit

He also challenged the perception that only low-income households face financial stress. "Many earn ₹2–3 lakh a month, yet they have no emergency fund, no investments and are buried under debt," he said.

Lifestyle inflation replaces wealth creation

Warikoo argues that a second income often creates "eligibility" rather than wealth. Instead of increasing investments, families become eligible for larger home loans, premium schools, expensive cars and a lifestyle that was previously beyond their reach.

Advertisement

As more dual-income households compete for quality housing and education, demand rises while supply remains limited, pushing prices higher. Homes near reputed schools become more expensive, school fees continue to climb and households stretch their budgets to maintain a particular standard of living.

MUST READ: 'The biggest benefit isn't the salary': Indian engineer explains why he won't return to an Indian workplace

In Warikoo's view, higher salaries have therefore increased purchasing power on paper but have also contributed to higher living costs, reducing the scope for wealth creation.

Single-Income Household (Earlier) Dual-Income Household One earning member Two earning members Often two children Often one child Income covered household expenses and allowed savings Higher income but savings remain under pressure Modest housing and lifestyle Larger home loans, premium schools and lifestyle upgrades Lower dependence on credit Higher reliance on EMIs, personal loans and credit cards Greater flexibility if one spouse started working later Household finances often depend on both salaries Focus on building savings gradually Risk of lifestyle inflation reducing wealth creation

The 'golden cage' of dual incomes

Another consequence, he says, is the loss of financial flexibility. When a family's lifestyle depends on two salaries, a job loss, career break, illness or burnout can quickly destabilise household finances.

Warikoo describes this as a "golden cage" where people feel unable to leave stressful jobs because their EMIs and monthly commitments require both incomes to continue.

Advertisement

He illustrated the point with an example of a family earning ₹2.1 lakh a month that wanted to buy a ₹1.7 crore home. Even after using their savings for the down payment, the projected EMI would consume most of their monthly income, leaving little room for unexpected expenses.

MUST READ: '₹2,600 hike, ₹3,000 therapy': Why this Bengaluru employee quit without another job

A different way to use the second salary

Warikoo stressed that he is not suggesting one spouse should stop working. Instead, he advocates a different approach to budgeting.

"Use one income to live your life and let the second income become your investment and your safety net," he said. Families should base their lifestyle on a single salary, while investing the second income to build long-term financial security and eventually reduce dependence on debt.

Whether or not households adopt that strategy, the debate reflects a broader financial reality facing India's middle class: rising salaries alone do not guarantee wealth if higher incomes are matched by even larger financial commitments.