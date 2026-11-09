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'All seafarers are safe, in good health': Indian Embassy confirms evacuation of 19 nationals stranded in Yemen for two weeks amid rising tensions

'All seafarers are safe, in good health': Indian Embassy confirms evacuation of 19 nationals stranded in Yemen for two weeks amid rising tensions

On October 23, the Indian Embassy said that all 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht near Hodeidah were safe.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 8:14 AM IST
'All seafarers are safe, in good health': Indian Embassy confirms evacuation of 19 nationals stranded in Yemen for two weeks amid rising tensionsThe latest fighting has also affected civilian and energy infrastructure in the region, raising fresh concerns over the safety of shipping routes.

Nineteen Indian seafarers who were stranded in Yemen for the past two weeks have been safely evacuated and are on their way back to India, the Indian Embassy in Yemen confirmed on Sunday (November 8). The seafarers had been stranded in Hodeidah and Sana'a amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group.

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The embassy said all 19 Indian nationals were safe and in good health following the evacuation.

“All seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India. The Embassy sincerely thanks all concerned for their valuable cooperation and continued support in facilitating the safe evacuation of our Indian nationals,” the mission said in a post on X.

The evacuation comes days after India confirmed that 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht involved in an incident off the Yemeni coast were safe.

It remains unclear whether these 14 Indians are among the 19 seafarers who have now been evacuated.

On October 23, the Indian Embassy said that all 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht near Hodeidah were safe. The mission also said it was in contact with the relevant parties to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Earlier, some Arab media outlets had quoted Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Yemen-based Houthi group, as claiming that Saudi forces had targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island in the Red Sea, close to Yemen's coast.

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Saree claimed that the yacht was carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces were involved in rescuing them.

The developments come amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, with both sides involved in attacks and counterattacks in recent days.

Saudi Arabia has intercepted Houthi missiles and drones, while Saudi-led coalition forces have carried out airstrikes in Yemen.

The renewed violence has raised concerns about a wider conflict after a period of relative calm following a truce in 2022.

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The latest fighting has also affected civilian and energy infrastructure in the region, raising fresh concerns over the safety of shipping routes.

The Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait are important international shipping routes connecting major trade markets. Any further escalation in the region could pose risks to commercial vessels and seafarers travelling through these waters.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 8:14 AM IST
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