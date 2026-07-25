Asthma attacks dropped 70%: Ditching the gas stove rivaled major medical treatments

A gas burner clicks, a blue flame ignites, and invisible pollutants immediately fill the kitchen. For a child with poorly controlled asthma, that routine flip of a stove switch can trigger a sudden chest tightness, a rush for a rescue inhaler, and an emergency room visit before the night is over.

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A study from the MetroHealth System and Case Western Reserve University in Northeast Ohio shows that stopping that sequence of events can be as simple as changing how we cook. By replacing gas stoves with electric induction models, researchers recorded a dramatic drop in respiratory symptoms, sharply reducing hospitalizations and missed school days.

According to Ashwini Sehgal, a professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University who co-authored the findings in The Conversation, this pilot project marks the first direct effort to test whether physically replacing gas burners with electric alternatives yields clinical benefits for patients.

The research tracked 85 adults and children across Northeast Ohio who had "poorly controlled asthma" — a baseline defined by frequent symptoms, routine reliance on emergency rescue medication, and significant lifestyle limitations. Before any equipment was replaced, researchers installed indoor air quality monitors to track nitrogen dioxide levels, a harmful gaseous pollutant released when natural gas burns.

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After replacing the gas appliances with electric induction stoves at no cost to the participants, the results were striking. Indoor nitrogen dioxide levels plummeted by 70%.

Within two to three months of cooking on electric induction tops, participants reported their asthma severity dropping from moderate to mild. Sehgal noted that these patient improvements were “similar to — or even greater than — those reported in clinical trials of commonly used asthma medications.”

The practical real-world impact was immediate:

Missed days of work or school fell by approximately 80%.

Emergency room visits and hospitalizations dropped by 70%.

User satisfaction jumped from 41% with old gas stoves to 98% with new electric induction models.

“We chose electric induction stoves because they heat up and cool down rapidly, and they are safer and easier to clean than electric coil stoves,” Sehgal explained, highlighting how magnetic induction offers precise heat without combustion byproducts.

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Despite the compelling outcomes, the study carries several key limitations. The sample size was small and monitored participants over a few months without a parallel control group retaining gas stoves. Results relied on self-reported questionnaires rather than electronic health records, and researchers could not account for other indoor pollutants like wood-burning fireplaces or differences in individual allergy profiles.

Furthermore, the planned multi-year expanded trial was cut short in May 2025 after federal funding under the US Environmental Protection Agency was terminated by the Trump administration.

Financial barriers also remain a significant hurdle for widespread adoption. Many older homes require extensive electrical upgrades to support induction ranges.

“Most of our study participants lived in homes that were built before 1960, and we spent an average of $7,000 per household to upgrade their electrical systems as part of the study,” wrote Sehgal, though installation in newer construction typically averages around $1,500.

While switching to electric appliances isn't a silver-bullet cure for asthma or a substitute for medical care, health experts stress that simple mitigations — such as running range hood exhaust fans, opening windows during cooking, or using kitchen air purifiers with activated carbon filters — can significantly cut down indoor exposure to noxious combustion gases.