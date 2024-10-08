Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda's stronghold make him the CM again?

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has emerged as the central figure in this election cycle, with his assembly constituency of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi drawing significant attention as the results from Haryana's elections begin to unfold. Hooda is currently leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

One reason this constituency is under the spotlight is the pivotal question surrounding the potential chief ministerial candidate if Congress successfully reclaims the state from the ruling BJP. Hooda, as the most recognizable face of the Congress party, is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the top position, should his party secure victory for the third time.

While Congress has not formally announced its chief ministerial candidate, Hooda's prominent role and extensive influence within the party in Haryana make him a natural choice. Many political analysts suggest that the Grand Old Party is well-positioned to regain power, bolstered by a groundswell of support from voters.

The constituency registered an impressive 61% voter turnout, reflecting the high stakes involved in this election.

Confident in Congress's ability to form a government, Hooda stated that the decision regarding the chief ministership will ultimately rest with the party's high command. "Congress is coming to power in Haryana with a significant majority. The high command will determine who will assume the role of Chief Minister. Our government will prioritize addressing unemployment, enhancing law and order, and fostering the state's development," he affirmed.

At 77 years old, Hooda faces a noteworthy opponent in Manju Hooda, the daughter of retired deputy superintendent of police Pradeep Yadav. Manju is married to Rajesh Hooda, who has been linked to numerous serious criminal charges.

Encouraged by Rajesh Hooda, Manju ventured into politics in 2022, where she was elected as a councillor and later appointed as the Zilla Parishad chairperson. She subsequently joined the BJP, marking a significant shift in her political allegiance.

Having served as the chief minister of Haryana from 2005 to 2014, Hooda is campaigning vigorously this time, determined to make a comeback after facing defeats in the 2014 and 2019 elections. He emphasizes that the real contest lies between the BJP and Congress, downplaying the challenges posed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance, and the combined INLD-BSP coalition.