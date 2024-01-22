Ambani family donates Rs 2.51 crore to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

The Ambani family donated Rs 2.51 crore to the Ram Bhumi Temple Trust, soon after the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Monday, India Today reported. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was attended by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, son Akash, and Anant Ambani. Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was also present at the ceremony along with her husband Anand Piramal.

Earlier in the day, after the consecration ceremony, Mukesh and Nita Ambani spoke to India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal. The RIL Chairman said that he was very privileged to witness the new age of India. Nita Ambani said: "Truly overwhelming, so glad I am here in person to experience this. This is India, this is what Bharat is."

When she reached Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Isha Ambani said she was overjoyed to be there at the Ram Mandir: "Today is one of the most sacred days for us. I am overjoyed to be here." Nita Ambani called it "a historic day", while Mukesh Ambani said: "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country."

Besides Ambani, other business honchos like Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, JSW's Sajjan Jindal, and real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani were also present at the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kumar Mangalam Birla said he could not believe that he witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir. "Mujhe vishwas nahi ho raha, aise ghadi humne dekhi. Bahut mann khush hai," he said while speaking to India Today.

Sunil Bharti Mittal said this was the beginning of a new era. He said the people of the country should now take a pledge to build a Bharatvarsh.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who also attended the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, said it was a historic event and he was very fortunate. "I Will definitely come to Ayodhya every year."