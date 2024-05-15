Amit Shah on bail to Kejriwal: 'People believe special treatment has been given'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke on interim bail given to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court on May 10 granted bail to Kejriwal till June 1 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah said the top court has the power to define justice. "But I believe that this is not a routine and a normal judicial judgment. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given," the Home Minister said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Shah also referred to Kejriwal's remarks that if people elected the INDIA bloc, he wouldn't have to go back to jail. "This is contempt of the Supreme Court. What he means is that the Supreme Court does not send winners to jail even if they are accused. Those judges who have given bail to Kejriwal should think whether the bail is being used or misused," the minister said.

Kejriwal has been granted interim bail till June 1 and he will have to surrender on June 2.

Polling in Punjab, where AAP is contesting all 13 Lok Sabha seats, will be held in the last phase on June 1.