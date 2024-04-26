Amit Shah says BJP won’t permit personal laws; ensures implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna said that the BJP will not allow personal laws and that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented when the party retains its power at the end of the elections.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said, "Rahul Baba, you can do whatever you want for appeasement. As long as BJP is there, it will not allow personal laws. It is our promise and a guarantee of Modiji that we will implement UCC in the entire country as we have done in Uttarakhand." Guna is the seat from where Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from BJP.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to formulate and implement laws which would apply to all citizens regardless of their religion. Currently various personal laws are based on their religious preferences.

The TMC, that is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, has said in its manifesto as well as in rallies that it would repeal laws such as UCC. "If the INDIA bloc wins, there will be no National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws," Mamata Banerjee had said at a rally in Assam.

The ruling BJP had, on the other hand, stated in their manifesto titled ‘Modi ki guarantee’ that it would implement the Uniform Civil Code. “We will move forward with a resolve to realise the idea of One Nation, One Election. BJP also considers the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) equally necessary in the interest of the country," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during the launch of the BJP manifesto.

Amit Shah during the rally in Guna alsosaid that the Modi government has ended Naxalism and terrorism in the country. "In 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 in just one stroke. Rahul Baba got afraid and said that rivers of blood will flow...But Rahul Baba, this is not a Congress government...It's Modi government. They don't even have the courage to hurl a single stone, let alone talk about rivers of blood," Shah said.

"The government has freed the country from terrorism and Naxalism and also liberated Madhya Pradesh from it," he added.