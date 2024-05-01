Amit Shah's doctored video: Delhi Police summons Jharkhand Congress chief, asks him to appear on May 2

The Delhi Police IFSO/Special Cell has issued notice to Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur asking him to present at the Cell's office in Delhi on May 2. He has been summoned in a case related to posting an edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from INC Jharkhand official 'X' handle.

Till Tuesday, three people were arrested for sharing a doctored video of the Union Home Minister. One Congress was arrested in Assam, while Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's PA and an AAP worker were arrested in Gujarat. The Delhi Police issued notices to 12 more people from different opposition parties.

In total, 17 people, including Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy, have been issued notices to appear before the Delhi Police's investigation officer (IO) in connection with the case. Reddy is "unlikely" to join the probe and may send his representative, sources told PTI.

Reddy and four others of the Telangana Congress unit were served notices on Monday to appear before the IO on May 1 with their mobile-phones, laptops, tablets or any other electronic devices using which they could have created, uploaded or posted the video on their 'X' accounts. Reddy has been served notice in his capacity as the Telangana Congress chief and not as chief minister.

The first arrest in the fake video case was made in Assam on Monday. The accused, Reetom Singh, is associated with the state Congress and functions as the party's 'War Room Coordinator', according to his X profile.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

The news agency, citing sources, said arrests are likely to follow across the country. The Delhi Police, which is also under the MHA, filed the FIR in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (causing provocation with intention to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm the reputation of any party), and 171G (publishing false statement with intent to affect the result of an election) and under the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from PTI)