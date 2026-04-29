'No more Mr...': Trump posts image with rifle, warns Iran to act fast

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday took Iran to task over stalled nuclear negotiations as the US-Iran war entered its second month. In a post on Truth Social, he accused Iran of failing to secure a non-nuclear agreement and warned that any delays could backfire on Tehran.

Trump wrote, "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon! President DJT." He also shared an image of himself dressed in a black suit, walking with a rifle, with explosions and damaged structures in the background.

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See Trump's latest post here

What's happening between the US and Iran?

The post comes at a time when the US is pressuring Iran to accept a stricter "non-nuclear deal" that would curb uranium enrichment and prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Moreover, the talks between the US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly stalled, with both sides accusing each other of shifting positions.

Last week, Trump said that time is running out for Iran while insisting that any agreement would be reached strictly on Washington's terms.

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Dismissing suggestions that he is in a rush to end the conflict, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't — The clock is ticking!"

He further said that Iran's military capabilities were severely degraded and that a blockade remains firmly in place.

Trump wrote, “Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — Time is not on their side!”

Hormuz blockade to continue?

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Meanwhile, Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for an "extended blockade" of Iran to "compel nuclear capitulation," according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

As per this report, Trump has chosen to continue "squeezing Iran's economy and oil exports" through a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as he believes that resuming bombing or walking away poses a comparatively higher risk.

Continuing the Hormuz blockade, however, could drive US gas prices even higher as it led to the lowest number of transits through the Strait since the war began almost two months ago.