Amrit Bharat Express Prayagraj-Mumbai maiden run fully booked: Check route, timings, stoppages

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Train to run as weekly Amrit Bharat Express

The service, earlier operated as a special train, has now been regularised as Train No. 20436/20435 Prayagraj–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Prayagraj Amrit Bharat Express. Train No. 20436 departs from Prayagraj Junction every Friday at 6:10 pm and reaches Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at around 3:45 pm the following day. The return service, Train No. 20435, leaves LTT on Saturday at 5:20 pm and reaches Prayagraj at 12:40 pm on Sunday.

The train covers a distance of roughly 1,341 km. Major stoppages include Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Kalyan, providing connectivity to several important cities and railway junctions along the route.

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22-coach rake with sleeper and general coaches

The Amrit Bharat Express will operate with a 22-coach rake. The composition includes 11 general coaches, eight sleeper coaches, one pantry car and two luggage-cum-guard/Divyangjan coaches. The train is designed to offer modern passenger amenities while retaining an affordable fare structure.

The new rake also comes with passenger-focused features such as improved seating arrangements, charging points, bottle holders and snack tables, according to reports based on North Central Railway information.

Three new Amrit Bharat services from Prayagraj region

The Prayagraj-LTT service is part of a wider railway expansion in the region. North Central Railway has announced the regularisation of three services connecting the Prayagraj region with Mumbai and Udhna in Gujarat.

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The Prayagraj–Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438) is scheduled to begin regular service from August 24, while the Subedarganj–LTT Amrit Bharat Express (14121/14122) is scheduled to begin from August 28.

The strong booking response for the Prayagraj-LTT service indicates substantial passenger demand for direct connectivity between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The new weekly train is expected to provide another travel option for students, workers, families and other long-distance passengers.