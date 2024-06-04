Amritsar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla takes a lead, BJP's Taranjit Singh follows closely

Being one of the most high-profile seats in Punjab, Amritsar is historically and politically significant. Congress has historically dominated this seat, winning 12 times since independence. The constituency includes nine Assembly segments.

Now, as the counting is ongoing in the constituency, Indian National Congress' candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla is leading with over 176175 votes. Following him closely with around a 25,000 votes margin is BJP candidate,Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former envoy to the US.

The Akali Dal is contesting the seat for the first time as this seat used to fall always in BJP’s kitty when the two were in alliance. They have fielded Anil Joshi, who is the only Hindu candidate among other Jat Sikhs.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla won with 4,45,032 votes, defeating BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri, who received 3,45,406 votes. AAP candidate, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, garnered 20,087 votes. The voting percentage stood at 56.34 percent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Amarinder Singh won the Amritsar seat, defeating BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley by over one lakh votes. Amarinder Singh received 4,82,876 votes, amounting to a 48 percent vote share, while Jaitley received 3,80,106 votes, accounting for a 37.74 percent vote share.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu of BJP won this seat defeating Om Parkash Soni of INC by a margin of 6,858 votes.

Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency went to the polls in Phase 7 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Amritsar’s political landscape remains dynamic and influential, reflecting its rich historical significance and strategic importance in Punjab’s political scenario.

Main contenders

It is a general category seat not reserved for any specific category. The constituency comprises part of Amritsar district. This seat comprises nine assembly segments namely Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Majitha, Amritsar North, Amritsar West (SC), Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amritsar South, and Attari (SC).

The main contenders for the seat are Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from the BJP, and Gurjeet Singh Aujla of Congress.

Demographic composition

The total number of electors in this constituency in 2019 was 15,07,875 according to the Election Commission of India.

The entire district of Amritsar had a total population of 24,90,656 as per Census 2011, where 53.6 percent of the population lived in urban areas.

Sikhs comprise the majority of the population in the district at 68.94 percent, followed by Hindus (27.74 percent), Christians (2.18 percent), and Muslims (0.5 percent) among others.