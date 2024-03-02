Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Loved it here, can’t wait to come back,’ says global pop star Rihanna 

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: After her performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, global pop sensation Rihanna said that she loved attending the event and could not wait to return to India soon.

Rihanna is one of the biggest names to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations. She arrived in Jamnagar to perform at the Ambani wedding on Thursday. “It was the best, can’t wait to come back to India, baby,” the pop star said on performing at the Ambani wedding. When asked if she liked her stay here, she said, “I loved it.”

The Barbadian pop icon, who is known to enthral the audiences with her performance, rarely does private shows. She charged a handsome fee for performing at the Ambani wedding. She reportedly charged anywhere between $8-9 million or Rs 66-74 crore for her performance, India Today reported citing sources.

Rihanna performed a medley of her famous songs, including Diamonds, All Of The Lights, We Found Love In A Hopeless Place. Most of the fee went towards transportation of her equipment, outfit changes and background singers.

Who’s who attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Adipurush actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the festivities with wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan were also present in Jamnagar.

RRR actor Ram Charan also arrived in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant along with his wife Upasana Konidela.

Kiara Advani, who will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, also arrived in Jamnagar along with husband and actor Siddharth Malhotra. Among others who were spotted are MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi, Dwayne Bravo, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sadhguru, Ivanka Trump with husband Jared Kushner, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla with wife Natasha Poonawalla, and NCP leader Praful Patel.

(With India Today, ANI inputs)