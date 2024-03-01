Anant-Radhika wedding: Here’s how much Rihanna is getting paid to perform at the Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Global pop icon Rihanna is all set to perform at the youngest Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant. Rihanna is one of the biggest names to perform at the pre-wedding festivities.

Rihanna, whose spectacular public performances are known to have left audiences enthralled, rarely does private gigs. So needless to say her fee for performing at the Ambani wedding is equally handsome. According to sources who revealed to India Today, Rihanna is charging in the range of $8-9 million or Rs 66-74 crore for her performance.

The pop star already grabbed eyeballs after she landed in Jamnagar with her container-sized luggage. She was photographed by the paparazzi as she made her way out of the airport.

Rihanna is reportedly doing a big set including a medley of her hit songs, including 'Diamonds', 'All Of The Lights', 'We Found Love In A Hopeless Place'. Most of the cost for her gig went towards transportation of her stage equipment, outfit changes and the background singers.

As per sources, Rihanna has been on stage all night after her arrival and has personally been at the indoor arena where she will perform her songs. She is speculated to be weaning a mix of Indo-fusion clothing.

The pop-star is not the first international musician to perform at an Ambani event. Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet in 2018 and is speculated to have been paid around $4 million or Rs 33 crore.

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s nuptials are scheduled to start on March 1 and continue till March 3. Shah Rukh Khan and family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Atlee and family, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have arrived for the wedding festivities.