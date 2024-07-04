Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding invite for Rahul, Sonia Gandhi? Footage shows Mukesh Ambani at 10 Janpath

In the midst of a year-long celebration for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, rumors suggest that Mukesh Ambani has personally invited Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to the event.

Today, footage from the news agency ANI showed Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, arriving at 10 Janpath, where he is believed to have met with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. It is also believed that in the meeting, Mukesh Ambani gave the wedding invitation card to the Gandhis.

#WATCH | Delhi: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani leaves from 10 Janpath (the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi).



As per sources, he has presented Sonia Gandhi, an invitation card to the wedding of his son Anant Ambani. pic.twitter.com/tycvHQzNr0 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12, with celebrations in full swing at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

The wedding is expected to be a major affair, attracting celebrities from Bollywood, sports, politics, and business. Reports indicate that international artists like Adele and Drake may perform at the event, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier, the pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and featured high-profile guests such as Meta's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft's Bill Gates. The event also included a spectacular performance by RnB superstar Rihanna, along with numerous Bollywood artists.

