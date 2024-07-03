Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Beyonce, Kim K's jewellery designer made custom pieces for Radhika Merchant

American jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, who has created several pieces for Hollywood celebrities including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, shared pictures of jewellery she customised for Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Radhika Merchant will get married to Anant Ambani on July 12.

In a post on Instagram, Lorraine shared stunning pictures of the necklaces and earrings that she customised for Radhika. This included an opal and diamond necklace as well that Radhika wore with a blue Versace gown during her cruise party. The grand cruise party was hosted by the couple, which commenced in Italy on May 29 and concluded in France on June 1.

A set of diamond necklace and earrings that Radhika styled with a black outfit for one of her pre-wedding events were also designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Here are some of the looks that Lorraine made for Radhika.

"Such a pleasure and an honour to create pieces for this amazing, loving family,” mentioned in the caption of her post shared on Instagram. She has spent months designing these pieces of jewellery that were all custom-made for Radhika to wear during the pre-wedding celebrations according to the sources.

As part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family on Wednesday organised a grand mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples in Navi Mumbai. Upholding their timeless family motto, 'Manav seva hi Madhav seva', the ceremony was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Ambani, Akash Ambani.

Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities began with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambanis’ Mumbai residence, Antilia, on June 29. The couple will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their wedding, spanning over three days, features three events - 'Shubh Vivaah' followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.

In March, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani also hosted an elaborate pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar wherein 1,000 guests, including celebrities, sportspersons and industrialists, were invited for the festivities.