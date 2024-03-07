Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: SRK, Salman, Ranveer Singh, Jahnvi Kapoor return to Jamnagar for extended celebration

Jamnagar airport was busy once again on Wednesday night as several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jahnvi Kapoor, singer Arijit Singh and a few others returned back to the city. The celebs have returned to Jamnagar to perform for the Ambani family and the people who worked hard for the mega pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Not only this, employees working at Anant Ambani's Vantara animal hospital are also participating in the event. The guests in this event will be treated to the same food variety and options that were made available during the pre-wedding celebrations last week. The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place from March 1 to 3.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, SRK take stage

Some videos from the celebration have gone viral on X. In one of the videos that went viral, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can be seen performing Jag Ghoomeya from his 2016 hit Sultan. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen performing to the song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani in one of the videos.

Pre wedding ceremony of Sh. Ananth Ambani and Radhika ji at Jamnagar. Proud to be Reliance extended family. pic.twitter.com/wHXGUTU9bz — Nagaraja Reddy (@Nagaraj27822585) March 7, 2024

Ranveer aingh performing at jamnagar♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YV97GLp5fx — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) March 6, 2024

In another video that has gone viral, Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan is interacting with the crowd in Gujarati. During this interaction, the actor recreated a famous dialogue from the 2000 film Mohabattein in the language. He was also welcomed warmly on stage by the Ambani family, prompting a user to say, "Ambanis are treating him like family."

Shah Rukh Khan × Mukesh Ambani ❤️🫰 pic.twitter.com/wtn4MGFsgm — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) March 6, 2024 Crowd roaring as Shah Rukh Khan made an entry at Ambani pre wedding again. Ambanis are treating him like family. pic.twitter.com/Xi5JtcdMYW — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 6, 2024

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which lasted from March 1 to 3, captured the national headlines due to the sheer opulence of the festivities.

From former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Thalaivar Rajinikanth to Animal star Ranbir Kapoor with wife and actor Alia Bhatt, the who's who from the worlds of politics, business, entertainment and sports attended the festivities.

The event was also marked by performances of various celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. One of the key highlights of the event was RRR star Ram Charan shaking a leg with the three Khans on the Oscar-winning mass anthem Naatu Naatu.